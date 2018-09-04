HC sets aside CVC's graft enquiry against Walmart India

-
The Delhi High Court Tuesday set aside the Central Vigilance Commission's enquiry into bribery allegations against American retail giant Walmart's Indian arm.
Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed Walmart India's plea challenging the CVC proceedings.
"Writ petition is allowed. The enquiry is set aside," the court said.
CVC had initiated an investigation into the retail company after a US-based media house had reported that Walmart had allegedly bribed Indian government officials to obtain custom clearances and permission to open and run stores here.
The high court had in an April 2016 interim order directed CVC not to file any criminal complaint against Walmart.
The direction was extended from time to time during the pendency of the proceedings before the high court.
The court had earlier observed that CVC was empowered to inquire or investigate a complaint against officials for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, but a news report would not prima facie constitute a complaint.
