Head constable found hanging at residence in Rajasthan's Churu

59 proposals received under Nirbhaya Fund: WCD

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

The body of a 50-year-old police head constable was Thursday found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in police lines in Rajasthan's Churu district, an official said.

The Head Constable, Puran Chand Meena, apparently committed suicide at his government quarter, however, the exact cause of the death will be known after post-mortem, Kotwali police station incharge Naresh Kumar Gera said.

Meena was assigned duty at a police post near a government hospital in Churu on June 21, Gera said.

He said the family members have been informed and post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 17:30 IST

