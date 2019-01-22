Head shaving incident: Committee meets hockey coach, manager

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The three-member committee formed to probe the head shaving incident by the Bengal Hockey Association (BHA) on Tuesday met the coach and manager of the team.

The three members in the panel are former hockey Olympian Gurbux Singh, BHA council member Jahangir Khan and former player Gopinath Ghosh.

BHA secretary Swapan Banerjee said the committee will meet the players separately and take a decision by January 29.

"We heard the coach (Anand Kumar) and the manager. Now we will hear the players," he said.

Most members of the U-19 Bengal hockey squad had last week shaved their heads after being scolded by their coach for poor performance at the Junior Nationals.

January 22 2019. 22:30 IST

