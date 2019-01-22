20 kg ganja seized from IndiGo's cargo warehouse at Imphal airport

Police allegedly recovered 20 kg of from the cargo warehouse of budget carrier at the airport Tuesday, according to an official release.

IndiGo, in a statement, confirmed the development and said its staff members "suspected" contraband items in a cargo consignment and informed the authorities concerned.

The banned cannabis was found "concealed" among vegetables in a consignment and recovered by the sleuths of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), the release said.

"On receiving an information, a team of NAB seized 20 kg of contraband on January 22 which were found concealed among vegetable baggage from inside the air cargo warehouse of at airport," the release said.

" confirms that during a cargo screening process at the airport this morning, our staff suspected contraband items in a cargo consignment," the spokesperson said in the statement.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on, the official release said.

