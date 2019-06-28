Health Ministry grants RML Hospital permission to start MBBS course with 100 seats

The Union Health Ministry has given permission to the Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to start an MBBS course with 100 medical seats for the academic session 2019-20.

According to a senior official at the hospital, the course will initially have 100 seats and 50 more will be added soon.

The hospital has the necessary infrastructure and the faculty to start the course, officials said.

"I am directed...to convey the approval of the Competent Authority for starting of MBBS course with intake of 100 seats at the PGIMER and Dr RML hospital from the Academic session 2019-20," said a letter addressed to RML Medical Superintendent Dr V K Tiwari.

