MP jailbreak: One of the four who escaped nabbed

-
ALSO READ
Drug peddler on bail detained for masterminding MP jailbreak
MP: Main accused arrested in Neemuch jailbreak case
MP: 4 prisoners flee from Neemuch district jail, search operation underway
MP: Four jail guards suspended after 4 inmates escaped in Neemuch
BJP leader named in Mandsaur Municipal Chairman's murder
-
One of the four undertrials who had escaped from a jail in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district on June 23 was Friday recaptured, police said.
Four prisoners - Nar Singh (20), Pankaj Mongia (21), Lekh Ram (29) and Dubey Lal (19) had cut the iron rod of their barrack at the sub-jail in Kanavati here and escaped after throwing a rope across a 22-foot high boundary wall.
Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar Friday said Lekh Ram has been nabbed.
Ram, a native of neighbouring Mandsaur district in MP, was being tried in a case of loot and murder, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU