Mamata asks Hakim to resolve problem with Jyoti Basu centre

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday asked minister Firhad Hakim to resolve an issue faced by the CPI(M) to build a research centre after the name of the late marxist patriach Jyoti Basu, an official source said.

Senior CPI(M) leaders Sujan Chakraborty and Rabin Deb met Banerjee at her Assembly chamber and requested her to look into the matter.

A five-acre land in Rajarhat near here was allocated to the Left party for the purpose in 2014 by the Mamata Banerjee government, an official source said.

"But there was a litigation on a part of the land and the state government had asked the CPI(M) to choose another land in the area. However, the CPM said the given land is on a suitable location and they do not want to do away with it," the source said.

During the meeting, the CPI(M) leaders told Banerjee that they are ready to give away the portion of the land which was under litigation and start constructing the building in the remaining part.

"The CM asked Firhad Hakim to look into the matter and come out with a solution," the source said.

Hakim is the state urban development and municipal affairs minister.

The CPI(M) is planning to set up Jyoti Basu Centre for Social Studies and Research where documents related to the former chief minister's life as well as to communist movements in the country and the world will be stored.

