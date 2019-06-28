Indecent proposal spurned, man throws acid to niece

A 35-year-old man threw acid on her distant niece seriously injuring her, after she refused his sexual advances in Nadia district of West Bengal, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night when the 25-year-old victim, who lives with her parents and her five- year-old son, was sleeping.

The woman was hospitalied while the accused was arrested, police said.

Being a distant relative and a neighbour, he was quite regular in the residence of the woman's parents at Ghugragaccha village under Krishnaganj police station limits.

For some reason, she is not living with her husband for the past six months and the accused has approached her several times with an indecent proposal, police said adding that she has spurned her proposal.

Angry with her for refusing him, he entered her house through an open door on Thursday night when all of them were sleeping, poured acid on her body and face, and fled, police said.

Her son, who was sleeping beside her, was not hurt.

The woman was first taken to Krishnaganj Rural Hospital and then referred to Shaktinagar Hospital.

The woman's father lodged a complaint with the police and the accused was arrested.

His elder brother said if he is found guilty, he should be punished.

