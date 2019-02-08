Health ministry notifies eight medical equipment as 'drugs'

In a bid to regulate in India, the ministry has notified eight medical equipment, including all implantable devices, as "drugs" under Section 3 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with effect from April 1, 2020.

The medical equipment include all implantable medical devices, CT scan, equipment, defibrillators, machine, PET equipment, machine and bone marrow cell separator.

"In pursuant of sub-clause (IV) of clause (b) of section 3 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, the central government after consultation with the drugs technical advisory board hereby specifies the following devices intended for use in human beings as drugs with effect from the first day of April 2020 namely -- all implantable medical devices, CT scan equipment, equipment, defibrillators, machine, PET equipment, xray machine and bone marrow cell separator," a notification issued on Friday by the ministry said.

A majority of medical devices are unregulated in This move is important for patient's safety as with this notification, all will come under the regulatory framework.

