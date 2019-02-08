Girl's head gets stuck between pillars; child freed after 1 hr

: In a incident, a two-year-old girl child's got stuck between at a railway station while playing and these had to be cut with a machine to free her, police said Friday.

Keerthana was playingon the platform at the Tiruttani railway station when she stuck her into the gap between the pillars and then couldn't take it out, police said.

On hearing the girl's cries, her parents rushed to the spot and tried to bend the steel structures, but to no avail.

They alerted railway police, who used a machine to cut the pillars without harming the girl and gently eased the child out.

Keerthan and her parents, hailing from Sirukumi village, were on their way to Tirupathi when the incident took place, they said.

The entire operation took about one hour, police said.

