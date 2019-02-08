Issue clarification on claims by AAP on deletion of voters' names: BJP to poll panel

A BJP delegation led by Vijay met the on Friday and requested him to issue clarification on "bogus claims" by the (AAP) that names of 30 lakh voters in were deleted from electoral roll.

The should come out with a press statement to "expose" lies spread by the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, said.

" is making bogus phone calls to voters on the pretext that their names have been deleted from the voter list. The should issue a press release to expose the lies spread by Kejriwal," said in a statement.

The AAP has launched sustained attacks on the BJP alleging its hand behind the "deletion" of names of 30 lakh voters, particularly of Purvanchali, Muslims and Bania communities, since the assembly election in in 2015.

BJP MPs and accompanied Goel.

