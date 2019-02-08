Rahul condoles hooch deaths in UP, U'khand

on Friday expressed condolences over the deaths of several people by consuming spurious liquor in and

"It is very unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims who succumbed to it. I pray for (the) speedy recovery of those fighting for life in hospitals," Gandhi said in a post.

At least 23 people have died and eight others were battling for life after allegedly consuming spurious liquor at a village in Uttarakhand's district, prompting the administration to order a magisterial probe and suspend 17 personnel of the excise and police departments.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people have died in Saharanpur and Kushinagar districts over the past few days and the toll might rise, official sources said.

