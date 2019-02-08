UKIBC signs pact with West Bengal govt

-
The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the West Bengal government to enhance its commitment to deliver UK business, investment and economic growth in the state.
The MoU was signed at the Bengal Global Business Summit-2019 by UKIBC Group Chief Executive Richard Heald and West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) Managing Director Vandana Yadav.
Bruce Bucknell, British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata said, "In signing an MoU, I am delighted that UKIBC has recognised the growth potential in the East and North East of India. Bengal means business. So does Britain".
He said the pact will step up UK's commitment to facilitate trade and investment through collaboration, sharing information, promoting ease of doing business and making easy investor interactions.
The UK is an official partner of the summit and this year brought its biggest delegation ever, showcasing UK businesses ready to invest and grow in West Bengal.
After the MoU was signed in the presence of West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Richard Heald said, "West Bengal is increasingly turning heads for UK businesses looking towards India and this pays testament to the enormous efforts taken by the government of West Bengal towards meaningful ease of doing business reform in recent years."
This was the second MoU that UKIBC signed with state governments. The first was with the Maharashtra government last month.
UK companies employ nearly 30,000 people in Kolkata alone, representing 11 per cent of all those employed by British companies operating in India.
