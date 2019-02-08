UKIBC signs pact with West Bengal govt

The Business Council (UKIBC) on Friday signed a (MoU) with the to enhance its commitment to deliver business, investment and economic growth in the state.

The MoU was signed at the Bengal Global Business Summit-2019 by and (WBIDC)

Bruce Bucknell, in said, "In signing an MoU, I am delighted that UKIBC has recognised the growth potential in the East and North East of Bengal means business. So does Britain".

He said the pact will step up UK's commitment to facilitate trade and investment through collaboration, sharing information, promoting ease of doing business and making easy investor interactions.

The is an official partner of the summit and this year brought its biggest delegation ever, showcasing UK businesses ready to invest and grow in West Bengal.

After the MoU was signed in the presence of West Bengal Amit Mitra, said, "West Bengal is increasingly turning heads for UK businesses looking towards and this pays testament to the enormous efforts taken by the government of West Bengal towards meaningful ease of doing business reform in recent years."



This was the second MoU that UKIBC signed with state governments. The first was with the government last month.

UK companies employ nearly 30,000 people in alone, representing 11 per cent of all those employed by British companies operating in India.

