Scrap dealer shot dead in northwest Delhi

A 36-year-old scrap was shot dead allegedly by two masked bike-borne in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur after he resited their robbery bid, police said Friday.

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Nasim, is a resident of Nangloi and the accused could not rob Rs 1.75 lakh the victim was carrying, they said.

The incident took place on Thursday. Police were informed at around 7.40 pm that the two men who were chasing another man on a bike, have shot him while attempting to snatch a bag from him, police said.

On reaching the spot, police learnt that Nasim was rushed to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. He sustained gun shot injury on his chest. The bullet had pierced through his body, a senior police said.

Locals told police that two masked men had approached Nasim on a bike and tried to snatch the bag from him. When he resisted, one of them pulled out a pistol and threatened him, the said.

When Nasim tried to raise alarm, the man shot at him once. However, since locals had started gathering at the spot, they fled without the bag, the added.

Preliminary Investigations revealed that Nasim had come to Wazirpur to collect payment from the office of one Peeush, with whom they are in scrap business, Vijayanta Arya, of police (northwest) said.

Peeush told police that Naism had delivered the scarp and had collected Rs 1.75 lakh. It was while he was returning home he was chased by the two men who tried to rob him, she said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to identify the men, she added.

CCTV footages from the vicinity of the crime spot are being checked to trace the vehicle used by the accused, police said.

