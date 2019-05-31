Heat wave sweeps in Delhi, mercury rises to season high of 44.8 deg C

The national capital Friday sweltered under conditions with the rising to the season's high of 44.8 degrees

The city recorded a low of 28.4 degrees Humidity levels oscillated between 20 and 59 per cent.

The stations at Ayanagar and Palam recorded the at 46 and 46.2 degrees respectively.

Private agency showed the maximum temperature touched the 47-degree mark in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri.

" at many places. Severe at isolated pockets reported in the Delhi- region," the Meteorological Department said.

The city is likely to record a high of 45 degrees Celsius and a low of 29 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Any relief from the scorching heat is unlikely in the next four-five days, a said.

The MeT department on Friday issued a "red-colour" warning for the national capital.

The IMD has four colour-coded messages -- green, yellow, amber and red. Green indicates normal conditions while red denotes extreme situations.

However, IMD's said from June 2, the maximum temperature may drop by one or two notches due to wind activity.

"The wind direction will change from June 2 onwards. Easterly winds from the will travel to Delhi- via It will lead to dust storm or thunderstorm in the national capital and nearby areas," he said.

Overall air quality in remained in the "poor" category with PM10 being the major pollutant "due to local dust lifting and increased heating", government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

"The maximum temperature is likely to rise further over major parts of northwest during the next 48 hours. Due to this high temperature, ozone pollution will increase further and ozone AQI is predicted to enter the higher end of moderate to poor (category) for the next two days which is very rare for Delhi," it said.

