Heather Nauert withdraws her nomination for US Envoy to UN

State Department said on Saturday she has withdrawn her nomination for the prestigious position of US to the

State Department Deputy said will make an announcement about a new nominee soon.

Nauert, a former anchor for Fox News, issued a statement citing family reasons for her decision.

I am grateful to Trump and Pompeo for the trust they placed in me for considering me for the position of US to the

"However, the past two months have been gruelling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration, she said in the statement.

Nauret said her two years with the administration had been "one of the highest honors of my life and I will always be grateful to the President, the Secretary, and my colleagues at the State Department for their support.

of State said she had performed her duties as a senior member of his team "with unequalled excellence".

her name from consideration to become the nominee for to the is a decision for which I have great respect, Pompeo said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)