Heatstroke claims one life in Raj; Churu sizzles at 48.9 deg C

Intense heat continued to paralyse normal life in where a died of sunstroke Sunday, as remained the hottest place after recording a maximum of 48.9 degrees

Hanuman Jat (45), a farmer, fainted in his farm at Necchwa in district. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a said.

"The cause of the death was heatstroke," he said.

Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer in the state recorded a high of 48.6 degrees, 48.1 degrees, 47.8 degrees, 47.5 degrees and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

Jodhpur, and registered maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees, 45.5 degrees and 45.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The weatherman said severe heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated places in western

The MeT has predicted no respite from the severe heat conditions in the desert state in the next 48 hours.

