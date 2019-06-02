Tourism industry can create jobs: Minister

of State for Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel, Sunday said the tourism industry had a huge potential to generate jobs for youths.

Addressing a press conference here, Patel said tourism policies would be studied and various possibilities explored to create jobs in this sector.

Patel, who represents Damoh seat, said the had sanctioned four projects under 'Swadesh Darshan Scheme' for between 2015 and 2018.

He said the work on the wildlife, Buddhist, eco and heritage circuits was expected to complete soon.

"Work is also in progress for 'Omkareshwar development project' under the Prasad Scheme. For development of Amarkantak, the place of the origin of the Narmada river, the tourism ministry had granted an approval under Prasad Scheme in October 2018. The approval from the government is awaited," Patel added.

