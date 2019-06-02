BJP mixing religion, politics through 'Jai Sri Ram' slogan: Mamata

West Bengal on Sunday alleged that the BJP was mixing religion with politics by repeatedly using the ' Ram' phrase.

"Jai Sia Ram, Jai Ram ji ki, etc have religious and social connotations. We respect these sentiments. But BJP is using religious slogan Ram as their party slogan in a misconceived manner by way of mixing religion with politics (sic)," she said in a post.

Banerjee said she had no problem regarding any particular slogan being used in political rallies or events of a party. "We do not respect this forcible enforcement of political slogans on others...," she said.

The supremo also said attempts were being made to propagate the ideology of hatred, which should be opposed.

"This is a deliberate attempt to sell hatred ideology through vandalism and violence, which we must oppose together," Banerjee wrote.

The has lost her cool twice in the past few weeks over people chanting ' Ram' at a few places in the state, as her motorcade passed through those areas.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)