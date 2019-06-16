Heatwave conditions forecast in parts of north TN for two days

Parts of north continued to experience sizzling temperatures and the Sunday said severe conditions were likely to prevail in isolated pockets in three districts for another two days.

"Severe heat wave" condition was likely to prevail over pockets in Tiruvallur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts while parts of nine other districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore, would witness heat wave, the said.

The public have been adviced not to expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11.00 am and 4.00 pm to avoid sunstroke, it said.

Chennai and its neighbourhood and several other northern districts have been reeling under like conditions for the past several days with the mercury hovering over 41 degree Celsius.

The also said till Monday, light to moderate rainfall was likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Salem, Theni, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, and districts, all in western and central which benefit from South West Monsoon.

