Rain halts play in India-Pakistan World Cup clash

Press Trust of India  |  Manchester 

India were 305 for four in 46.4 overs against Pakistan when rain halted play in their World Cup clash, here Sunday.

Skipper Virat Kohli (71) and Vijay Shankar (3) were at the crease when the skies opened up.

Opener Rohit Sharma hit a majestic 140-run knock while KL Rahul scored 57 after Pakistan elected to field in the marquee match.

India have a 6-0 record against Pakistan in World Cup matches.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 16 2019. 18:30 IST

