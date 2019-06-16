Rain halts play in India-Pakistan World Cup clash

-
-
India were 305 for four in 46.4 overs against Pakistan when rain halted play in their World Cup clash, here Sunday.
Skipper Virat Kohli (71) and Vijay Shankar (3) were at the crease when the skies opened up.
Opener Rohit Sharma hit a majestic 140-run knock while KL Rahul scored 57 after Pakistan elected to field in the marquee match.
India have a 6-0 record against Pakistan in World Cup matches.
