Kyrgyzstan President gifts traditional hat, coat to PM Modi

has gifted a traditional Kyrgyz hat and a coat to during his visit here for the (SCO) Summit.

Jeenbekov, who met Modi on Friday ahead of the meeting, also presented him a 'Samovar', a traditional container to heat or boil water.

shared pictures of Modi wearing the Kyrgyz hat and coat on

"In Bishkek, presented PM @narendramodi a Kalpak, the traditional Kyrgyz hat, a Chapan, a traditional coat from and a Samovar, a container to heat or boil water," it tweeted.

It said that Modi was "grateful" to President for this gesture.

Modi was in Kyrgyz capital on Thursday and Friday to attend the SCO Summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.

Prime Minister Modi and President Jeenbekov on Friday held one-on-one restricted meeting followed by a delegation-level talks during which the two sides discussed on stepping up their bilateral engagement to the next level and exploring new areas of cooperation.

