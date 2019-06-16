Kyrgyzstan President gifts traditional hat, coat to PM Modi

-
Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has gifted a traditional Kyrgyz hat and a coat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit here for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
President Jeenbekov, who met Prime Minister Modi on Friday ahead of the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting, also presented him a 'Samovar', a traditional container to heat or boil water.
Prime Minister's Office shared pictures of Modi wearing the Kyrgyz hat and coat on Twitter.
"In Bishkek, President Jeenbekov presented PM @narendramodi a Kalpak, the traditional Kyrgyz hat, a Chapan, a traditional coat from Kyrgyzstan and a Samovar, a container to heat or boil water," it tweeted.
It said that Prime Minister Modi was "grateful" to President Jeenbekov for this gesture.
Modi was in Kyrgyz capital on Thursday and Friday to attend the SCO Summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.
Prime Minister Modi and President Jeenbekov on Friday held one-on-one restricted meeting followed by a delegation-level talks during which the two sides discussed on stepping up their bilateral engagement to the next level and exploring new areas of cooperation.
