IIT Mandi launches Bachelor's programme in Engineering Physics

The Indian Institute of Technology- is launching a new programme in Engineering Physics from the next academic year starting in August, officials said on Thursday.

The programme is being offered jointly by (SBS), (SCEE) and the (SE) at IIT Mandi, they said.

The curriculum of Engineering Physics will introduce students to a wide variety of fields in pure as well as applied Physics.

Speaking about the uniqueness of the programme, Pradeep Kumar, Course Coordinator, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, said, "A Bachelor's in Engineering Physics will open several career paths in interdisciplinary areas such as Quantum Technology, Photonics, Nano-Electronics and Artificial Intelligence, which are promising to become dominant in the near future."



The 21st century belongs to interdisciplinary areas and Engineering Physics will act as catalyst to bridge the gap between basic science and traditional engineering disciplines to tackle the next generation technological challenges such Quantum technology, Artificial Intelligence, he added.

The programme will enhance the cross-functionality and will bridge the gap between pure science and traditional engineering disciplines which so far have been pursued independently, he said further.

