JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Thai court sentences ex-PM to prison over lottery programme

Seven districts on high alert to prevent Nipah entry:TN Min
Business Standard

'Bharat' earns Rs 42 crore on opening day, Salman thanks fans

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Salman Khan's Eid release "Bharat" has collected Rs 42 crore on day one at the box office.

The actor, who is often called critics-proof thanks to his massive fan following, said it was the "biggest opening" of his career and thanked his fans.

"What made me the happiest and proudest is that during a scene in my film when the national anthem is recited everyone stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this," he tweeted.

As the name suggest, "Bharat" is the story of a man who journey mirrors that of the country.

"Bharat' storms the box office. Proves yet again Salman Khan is the biggest crowd puller. 'Bharat' opens much bigger than Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.10 crore) and 'Sultan' (Rs 36.54 crore). 'Bharat' - Wednesday (Rs 42.30 crore) India business," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif opposite Salman.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 19:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU