'Bharat' earns Rs 42 crore on opening day, Salman thanks fans

Salman Khan's Eid release "Bharat" has collected Rs 42 crore on day one at the box office.

The actor, who is often called critics-proof thanks to his massive fan following, said it was the "biggest opening" of his career and thanked his fans.

"What made me the happiest and proudest is that during a scene in my film when the national anthem is recited everyone stood up as a mark of respect. There could be no bigger respect for our country than this," he tweeted.

As the name suggest, "Bharat" is the story of a man who journey mirrors that of the country.

"Bharat' storms the box office. Proves yet again is the biggest crowd puller. 'Bharat' opens much bigger than Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar's ' (Rs 34.10 crore) and 'Sultan' (Rs 36.54 crore). 'Bharat' - Wednesday (Rs 42.30 crore) business," tweeted.

The film also stars opposite Salman.

