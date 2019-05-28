Heatwave warning for Telangana till May 31

: district Tuesday recorded the maximum temperature of46.3 degree Celsius in

The India Meteorological Department, warned that heatwave conditions were very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in all the districts of from Wednesdaytill May 31.

After Adilabad, Nizamabad recorded 45.9 degree Celsius followed by Nalgonda 45.5 degree Celsius while recorded 43.3 degree Celsius.

The IMD advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions due to heat wave.

Ramagundam which Monday recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.2 degree Celsius the season's and the state's highest Tuesday recorded 44.6 degree Celsius.

Parts of have been experiencing heatwave conditions for around a month now with the mercury crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark at several places.

The Friday last extended summer holidays for schools till June 11 in view of the heatwave conditions.

The schools would now reopen on June 12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)