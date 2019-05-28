Maryam takes swipe at Imran Khan; says Modi doesn't give respect to him

Taking a swipe at Khan, jailed premier Nawaz Sharif's daughter said Tuesday that Indian does not give respect to his Pakistani counterpart as he did not take his call in February when the two nations were engaged in aerial combat.

Speaking at an event held in connection with Pakistan's 1998 nuclear tests here in Model Town, said complained that Indian PM did not attend his telephone call amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

"I tell the selected and (Khan) as why and other heads of state in the world do not give you respect. Because they know that you have come to power after stealing the people's votes with the help of someone. You dance to the tune of someone," she said, referring to the powerful military establishment.

" .. your status is nothing more than a puppet. You are stooge having no standing of yourself. You have no respect in the world," she thundered.

said used to call Sharif 'a friend of Modi'.

"It was Mr Modi who came to to meet It was Mr who came to to meet as he was an and the world give him respect. But in your (Khan) case, Modi is not ready to take your telephone call because he knows that you are a fake premier," she said.

"Let me make it clear I will not call you the friend of Modi. We want peace with War is no solution to problems the two countries are facing," she added.

Tensions flared up between and after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14.

Amid mounting outrage, the (IAF) carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26. The next day, retaliated and downed a in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to

Soon after the aerial combat, Khan said he tried calling Modi to convey that Pakistan did not want to escalate the matter.

Maryam said because of Pakistan has become a country in the world.

"This has handed over the country to the IMF against some dollars."



She said it is ironic that the man (Sharif) who made this country atomic power is in Kot Lakhpat jail and the man (Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto) who laid the foundation of atomic programme was hanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)