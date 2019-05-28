NINL to supply steel billet to Power grid projects

State-owned Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) has signed a deal to supply to projects of (PGCIL), an said Tuesday.

PGCIL will use the ms channels and angles produced from the of NINL for electrical transmission towers across the country for an initial period of one year, a company release said.

The 1.1 million tonne capacity integrated has set target for major share in special grade steel billet supply for the power transmission and distribution segment, which is growing in accelerated pace in the country, it said.

NINL is also going to market its own brand of TMT, wire rods and structures through conversion agents.

The company has supplied billets to Tata Steel, SAIL and other important agencies, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)