Heavy rains lash Delhi, IGI airport suspends services for 24 minutes

lashed several parts of the capital on Thursday evening bringing down the mercury level, officials said. Delhi recorded 35.2 mm rainfall at 8.30 PM and the temperature was recorded at 21.6 degree Celsius, a senior MeT official said.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature recorded at 5.30 PM was 34.8 degree Celsius, a notch above the normal, and the minimum 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 83 and 55 per cent.

Flight operations at Delhi Airport had to be suspended for 24 minutes in the evening due to extremely accompanied by strong winds. Four flights were diverted from the airport during this 24-minute period, they said. Airlines such as Vistara and SpiceJet warned their passengers on Twitter that due to the bad weather in Delhi, their flights might get affected.

People walk on a road during rainfall, at Rajpath in New Delhi | PTI photo

"Runway operation was suspended between 7.56 pm and 8.20 pm on Thursday due to in Delhi. Four flights were diverted during this period," the officials said.

States like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have been battered by a burst of rainfall towards the end of the four-month-long season, which officially ended on Monday.

The heavy rainfall has led to several rivers, including the Ganga, flowing above or near the danger mark at several places. The weather department has forecast generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rains or drizzle on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on Friday are likely to be around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, it said.