Naidu 'advises' Rajnath to take personal interest in expediting defence projects in AP

Venkaiah on Wednesday "advised" Defence to take personal interest in expediting defence projects in Andhra Pradesh, the foundation stones for many of which were laid when he was a Union minister, a statement said.

wanted the defence to remove impediments, if any, in the execution of the projects, the statement added.

Singh called on on Wednesday and apprised him about the activities of his ministry.

The also informed the about the progress of defence projects being implemented in the country, including in

"The advised the minister to take a personal interest in expediting the defence projects in Andhra Pradesh, the foundation stones for many of which were laid when Naidu was a He also wanted the minister to remove impediments, if any, in the execution of the projects," the statement said.

The projects discussed included at Nimmakuru in district. The factory will cater to the futuristic requirements for with an investment of about Rs 300 crore.

The progress on at Palasamudram, in district was discussed during the meeting.

The state-of-the-art facility will cater to the needs of Missile and Weapon Systems manufacturing for the ongoing and upcoming missile programmes.

Other projects under consideration included Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited's Production Plant at Bodduvaripalem in district, at Nagayalanka in district, naval alternate operating base at Rambilli near Vishakapatnam and naval air station at Bobbili in district.

The vice president suggested to the to see that these projects are taken up at the earliest, the statement said.

"He also wanted him to expedite projects for which sanctions have already been given," it said.

Naidu, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, held the portfolios of information and broadcasting, housing and urban development before he was elected as the vice president in 2017.

