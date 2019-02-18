more than 20 cigarettes a day may damage your by affecting blood vessels and neurons in the retina, a study warns.

The study, published in the journal Psychiatry Research, included 71 healthy people who smoked fewer than 15 cigarettes in their lives and 63 who smoked more than 20 cigarettes a day, were diagnosed with tobacco addiction and reported no attempts to stop.

The participants were between the ages of 25 and 45 and had normal or corrected-to-normal as measured by standard visual acuity charts, said researchers from the in the US.

They looked at how participants discriminated contrast levels (subtle differences in shading) and colours while seated 59 inches from a 19-inch cathode-ray tube monitor that displayed stimuli while researchers monitored both eyes simultaneously.

The findings indicated significant changes in the smokers' red-green and blue-yellow colour vision, which suggests that consuming substances with neurotoxic chemicals, such as those in cigarettes, may cause overall colour loss.

They also found that the heavy smokers had a reduced ability to discriminate contrasts and colours when compared to the non-smokers.

"Cigarette smoke consists of numerous compounds that are harmful to health," said Steven Silverstein, at Behavioral Health Care.

"it has been linked to a reduction in the thickness of layers in the brain, and to brain lesions, involving areas such as the frontal lobe, which plays a role in voluntary movement and control of thinking, and a decrease in activity in the area of the brain that processes vision," said Silverstein.

Previous studies have pointed that long-term doubles the risk for age-related and causes lens yellowing and

"Our results indicate that excessive use of cigarettes, or to their compounds, affects visual discrimination, supporting the existence of overall deficits in with tobacco addiction," Silverstein said.

Although the research did not give a physiological explanation for the results, Silverstein said that since nicotine and harm the vascular system, the study suggests they also damage blood vessels and neurons in the

He said the findings also suggest that research into impairments in other groups of people, such as those with who often smoke heavily, should take into account their smoking rate or independently examine smokers versus non-smokers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)