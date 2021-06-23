Heineken acquires 14.98% more stake in UBL; shareholding now at 61.5%

-
ALSO READ
India vs Sri Lanka: Dhawan to lead, Shaw and Padikkal earn call-ups
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss result, live streaming
Heineken takes control of India's United Breweries cementing its position
BAN vs SL 2nd ODI: Bangladesh moves to top spot on ICC CWC points table
India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries
-
Dutch brewing major Heineken on Wednesday said it has acquired an additional 14.98 per cent stake in United Breweries Ltd, taking its total shareholding to 61.50 per cent.
"Heineken N.V. today (on Wednesday) announces that it has acquired an additional 39,644,346 ordinary shares in United Breweries Ltd (UBL) taking its shareholding in UBL from 46.5 per cent to 61.5 per cent," Heineken said in a statement.
UBL, with its flagship brand 'Kingfisher', is the leading player in the beer market in India.
The move comes a day after markets regulator Sebi had exempted Heineken International B.V. from the obligation of making an open offer following its proposed acquisition of shares in UBL.
Sebi had on Tuesday granted waiver following an application from Heineken International seeking exemption from the applicability of SAST Regulations in its proposed acquisition of UBL's equity shares, from the recovery officer of the Bangalore Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) under whose custody the transfer shares owned by the Vijay Mallya Group are being held.
SAST Regulations stands for Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations.
The matter was referred to a takeover panel, and after due deliberation, its members opined that the recovery officer is holding these shares following the order of the Debt Recovery Tribunal and it remains a mere technical requirement since the transaction would have been otherwise exempted under the takeover rules, Sebi said in its order.
Sebi had noted that these shares were originally held by the group companies of the promoter Mallya, who defaulted in paying the outstanding dues to various public sector banks and other financial institutions led by the SBI Consortium.
Earlier this week, the Competition Commission of India had also approved Heineken International B.V.'s proposed acquisition of an additional equity stake in UBL.
Shares of United Breweries Ltd on Wednesday declined 3.58 per cent to close at Rs 1,404.50 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU