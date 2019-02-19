Hero Electronix sets up semiconductor chip design centre in Bengaluru

Hero Electronix, the and of the Hero group, Tuesday said it has opened a dedicated centre in Bengaluru.

The centre has been set up by Tessolve, an engineering solutions firm which Hero Electronix had acquired in 2016, the company said in a statement without disclosing the investment made at the facility.

It will focus on the needs of Tessolve's clients, which include major global companies while also providing a strong impetus to its offering, the statement added.

"It is an important milestone for the team in our journey to become a leader and is followed by the acquisition of Analog a year back to strengthen our analog design capabilities," Founder and P said.

The centre will further help in strengthening the company's capabilities as an end-to-end solutions partner and engineering services leader, he added.

The Bengaluru centre will work in close association with Tessolve's other design centres to develop innovative across verticals -- automotive, server, graphics and mobile platforms, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)