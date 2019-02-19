938 persons detained in 6 detention centres in Assam, 823 declared as foreigners, Centre tells SC

The Centre Tuesday told the that 938 persons are at present detained in six detention centres in out of which 823 have been declared as foreigners by tribunals.

The Centre was responding to the January 28 queries of the apex court which had asked the Centre and the state to provide the details of the functional detention centres in and the foreigners detained there during the last 10 years.

A bench headed by was told by that both the Centre and the state have filed their affidavits giving in details the information sought by the apex



The Centre said Over 27,000 foreigners have pushed back at border points while attempting to enter illegally.

told the bench, also comprising Justice L N and Sanjiv Khanna, that the Centre has allotted Rs 47 crores and has provided land for building new detention centre with various facilities that will also cover the issues of human rights.

He said a new detention centre will be ready by August 31.

The hearing will continue after lunch.

