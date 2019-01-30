Hero MotoCorp sets up R&D centre in Germany

Two-wheeler major Wednesday announced setting up of its first research and development (R&D) center near in

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Ltd, GmbH, is located at Stephanskirchen near

It will operate in tandem with Hero's Global R&D hub, the (CIT) in Jaipur, the company said in a statement.

"Setting up of the is a realisation of our aspiration to build an R&D ecosystem that is spread across global geographies," Pawan Munjal, said.

He added that the center in Germany will be a source of modern technologies with a focus on the global customer base, thereby further strengthening R&D capabilities.

"The tech center will also enable us to easily tap into the huge pool of resources readily available across and merge them with our ongoing operations at the CIT," he added.

To begin with, the company said the new center would be under the direct supervision of Markus Braunsperger, (CTO) at Hero MotoCorp.

It will focus on development of new vehicle concepts and future technologies in close cooperation with the teams at CIT in

"It will also be the epicenter for Hero's motorsport team - the Hero MotoSports Team Rally that has put on the global map of motorsports in a short span of time - and will facilitate all rally participation activities, including new product development for the Team," it added.

