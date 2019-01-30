Hope other teams also tour Pakistan: West Indies' stand-in captain

Stand-in of the West Indian women's team, Merrissa Aguilleira, on Wednesday hoped that the other nations will follow her side and tour in the near future.

Aguilleira reached on Tuesday night with her team to play a series of three T20 internationals before the ODI series, which would be held in

However, their decided not to travel to due to security concerns.

This is the first visit by a West Indian women's team to since 2004 when an unofficial Test and seven ODIs were played at a time when women's was still developing in the country.

"I think the Pakistanis are heading in the right direction when it comes to bringing back international to Pakistan. We have come here with a positive mindset and we are emotionally, physically and mentally prepared for whatever challenge the home side can throw at us," Aguilleira told a

"When I came off the flight the hospitality and warmth of the people who are so caring and loving caught us by surprise. When it comes to bringing back cricket to Pakistan, I believe other teams should also rethink about coming to Pakistan."



Taylor opted out of the leg of the series and will join her team in the UAE for the ODIs.

Asked if she and her players had faced any mental hurdles before deciding to come to Pakistan, Aguilleira replied in the affirmative.

"Offcourse we had mixed emotions but I mean when I am looking at it right now if we had not come to Pakistan I would have been so disappointed. Away from Pakistan you think differently about the situation here but when you are here and there is so much going on you get lost in the cricket."



She also said that after the emphatic win by the men's team over England in the first Test, the women would also like to emulate the performance of their male counterparts.

The first T20 match will be played at the on Thursday and as expected, it will be staged under a tight security cover.

Pakistan has been trying to revive regular international cricket in the country after teams stopped touring the sub-continent nation in the wake of a terrorist attack on the team bus in in 2009.

