Hero Super Cup to kick off from March 15

The qualifiers of the second edition of the Hero will kick off at the Stadium in from March 15.

The teams ranked seventh to 10th in the and Indian (ISL) will compete in the qualifiers to seal a spot in the main draw.

The format of the main tournament and the qualifiers will remain the same as the previous edition. The final round will be a knock-out and will kick off on March 29. It will be played among the top six teams of the and ISL, along with the winners of the four qualifiers.

The final will be played on April 13.

Qualifiers Schedule



March 15 (5pm): FC Pune City vs Hero 10 ( 1).

March 15 (8.30pm): Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Arrows ( 2).

March 16 (5pm): Delhi Dynamos FC vs Hero I-League 9 ( 3).

March 16 (8.30pm): Chennaiyin FC vs Aizawl FC (Qualifier 4).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)