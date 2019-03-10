Cong claims Choksi seeking registration of new company in UK, targets Modi govt

The claimed on Sunday that fugitive diamantaire has applied for registration of a new company in the and asked the government how serious were its efforts for his

said had applied for the registration in the UK of his company with its principal address in (UAE) only three days ago and asked whether the knew about it.

He also released purported documents in support of his claim.

Claiming that the Modi dispensation was facing an imminent defeat in the coming parliamentary election, the said the government must tell the people if it knew about Choksi's move. "Also, if agencies like and Enforcement Directorate(ED) made any effort to extradite him," he told a press conference.

The Congress also alleged that a "powerful person", who benefited from Choksi, was protecting him.

"Who has benefited from and who is this important, powerful man who is saving him. Why the applied for of Choksi from with which has no treaty," he questioned.

Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is accused of defrauding the state-run of Rs 13,000 crore.

He fled the country last year after the scam came to light. He has subsequently taken up citizenship of and Barbuda.

Khera also asked whether it was a coincidence that was seen moving around freely in London, and one-two days ago Choksi got his "shell company" registered there.

Referring to the BJP's slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", Khera said the government's real intention was "Bhagodon Ke Saath, Bhagodon Ka Vikas' (helping fugitives to prosper).

Nirav Modi, 48, was tracked down to a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark tower block of luxury apartments, where rent is estimated to be around 17,000 pounds a month, 'The Daily Telegraph' reported. He was also reported to have started a business in the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)