HIGHLIGHTS FOR DISCUSSION AT 1400 HOURS

Following are the top stories for discussion at 2 pm
TOP STORIES:
DEL9 SAUDI-INDIA-TALKS
PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold talks to expand ties
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Wednesday explored ways to further deepen strategic ties, in talks taking place in the backdrop of India's escalating tension with Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack.
DEL16 LD NAMVAR SINGH
Hindi writer and critic Namvar Singh dies in Delhi hospital, pres and PM pay tribute
New Delhi: Namvar Singh, writer, poet, critic and one of contemporary Hindi literature's tallest figures, has died after a month-long illness, his family said on Wednesday. He was 92.
FGN7 US-2NDLD-TRUMP-PULWAMA
Trump describes Pulwama attack as 'horrible', State Dept asks Pak to punish those responsible
Washington: US President Donald Trump has described as "horrible" the deadly terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama, as his administration offered full support to India to combat terrorism and asked Islamabad to punish anyone responsible for the "heinous act". By Lalit K Jha
DEL4 ED-VADRA
Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case probe
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case probe, officials said.
NATION:
DEL11 JK-CURFEW
Curfew relaxed in entire Jammu city
Jammu: Authorities Wednesday relaxed curfew in the entire Jammu city for the first time since its imposition on Friday last as the situation improved.
DEL10 ED-ILFS
IL&FS crisis: ED raids multiple locations after filing PMLA case
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the IL&FS payment default crisis, officials said.
DEL14 CONG-PM-SAUDI
Congress denounces PM Modi over 'grand welcome' to Saudi crown prince
New Delhi: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport, the Congress on Wednesday asked whether according a "grand welcome" to those who praised Pakistan's "anti-terror" efforts was his way of remembering the Pulwama attack martyrs.
DES2 UP-ADG-SUSPEND
Senior IPS officer suspended by UP govt after controversial interview
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a senior IPS officer for allegedly making controversial remarks in an interview to a news website and unauthorised absence from duty, official sources said Wednesday.
DES7 UKD VARSITY STUDENTS
Seven Kashmiri students suspended by pvt university in U'khand for anti-national posts
Dehradun: Seven Kashmiri students have been suspended by Roorkee-based Quantum Global University for their alleged anti-national posts on social media, a university official said.
BOM1 MH-SENA-ALLIANCE
Rahul, Priyanka no match to Modi's leadership: Sena
Mumbai: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's "development book" has improved much since 2014 and he has his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's support, but they cannot be compared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Shiv Sena said on Wednesday.
MDS4 KA-AEROINDIA
Defence minister invites investors in aero space and other sectors
Bengaluru: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday invited investors to capitalise on the ecosystem in aero space and other sectors in India which offered a big market for Defence manufacturing.
LEGAL
LGD15 SC-LD CHIT FUND
SC judge recuses from hearing CBI plea alleging WB officers obstructing Saradha chit fund probe
New Delhi: Supreme Court judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao, Wednesday recused himself from hearing the CBI's plea alleging obstruction in its probe into the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam probe by West Bengal authorities.
LGD14 SC-2ND LD ERICSSON
SC holds Anil Ambani, others guilty of contempt; says 3 months jail if dues not paid to Ericsson
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held RCom chairman Anil Ambani and two others guilty of contempt of court for violating its order by not paying dues of Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, and said they faced a three-month jail term if Rs 453 crore was not paid to the telecom equipment maker in four weeks.
BUSINESS
DEL18 BIZ-FDI-INFLOW
FDI during Apr-Dec 2018-19 falls 7 pc to USD 33.49 bn
New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India contracted by 7 per cent to USD 33.49 billion during April-December in the current fiscal, according to commerce and industry ministry data.
FOREIGN
FGN5 UNHCHR-PULWAMA
UN Human Rights chief strongly condemns Pulwama terror attack
United Nations: The top United Nations human rights official has strongly condemned last week's suicide bomb attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir calling on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.
FGN4 UN-INDOPAK
UN Secy Gen stresses importance for India, Pak to exercise maximum restraint
United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on India and Pakistan to take "immediate steps" to deescalate tension that soared after 40 Indian security personnel were killed in an attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama.
