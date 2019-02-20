HIGHLIGHTS FOR DISCUSSION AT 1400 HOURS

JUST IN
Saudi Aramco in talks with Reliance for joint investment in petchem, refinery projects
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi, Saudi Crown Prince hold talks to expand ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman on Wednesday explored ways to further deepen strategic ties, in talks taking place in the backdrop of India's escalating tension with Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack.

Hindi writer and critic Namvar Singh dies in Delhi hospital, pres and PM pay tribute

New Delhi: Namvar Singh, writer, poet, critic and one of contemporary Hindi literature's tallest figures, has died after a month-long illness, his family said on Wednesday. He was 92.

Trump describes Pulwama attack as 'horrible', State Dept asks Pak to punish those responsible

Washington: US President Donald Trump has described as "horrible" the deadly terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama, as his administration offered full support to India to combat terrorism and asked Islamabad to punish anyone responsible for the "heinous act". By Lalit K Jha

Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case probe

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case probe, officials said.

Curfew relaxed in entire Jammu city

Jammu: Authorities Wednesday relaxed curfew in the entire Jammu city for the first time since its imposition on Friday last as the situation improved.

IL&FS crisis: ED raids multiple locations after filing PMLA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the IL&FS payment default crisis, officials said.

Congress denounces PM Modi over 'grand welcome' to Saudi crown prince

New Delhi: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for receiving Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the airport, the Congress on Wednesday asked whether according a "grand welcome" to those who praised Pakistan's "anti-terror" efforts was his way of remembering the Pulwama attack martyrs.

Senior IPS officer suspended by UP govt after controversial interview

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has suspended a senior IPS officer for allegedly making controversial remarks in an interview to a news website and unauthorised absence from duty, official sources said Wednesday.

Seven Kashmiri students suspended by pvt university in U'khand for anti-national posts

Dehradun: Seven Kashmiri students have been suspended by Roorkee-based Quantum Global University for their alleged anti-national posts on social media, a university official said.

Rahul, Priyanka no match to Modi's leadership: Sena

Mumbai: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's "development book" has improved much since 2014 and he has his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's support, but they cannot be compared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Shiv Sena said on Wednesday.

Defence minister invites investors in aero space and other sectors

Bengaluru: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman Wednesday invited investors to capitalise on the ecosystem in aero space and other sectors in India which offered a big market for Defence manufacturing.

SC judge recuses from hearing CBI plea alleging WB officers obstructing Saradha chit fund probe

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao, Wednesday recused himself from hearing the CBI's plea alleging obstruction in its probe into the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam probe by West Bengal authorities.

SC holds Anil Ambani, others guilty of contempt; says 3 months jail if dues not paid to Ericsson

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday held RCom chairman Anil Ambani and two others guilty of contempt of court for violating its order by not paying dues of Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, and said they faced a three-month jail term if Rs 453 crore was not paid to the telecom equipment maker in four weeks.

FDI during Apr-Dec 2018-19 falls 7 pc to USD 33.49 bn

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India contracted by 7 per cent to USD 33.49 billion during April-December in the current fiscal, according to commerce and industry ministry data.

UN Human Rights chief strongly condemns Pulwama terror attack

United Nations: The top United Nations human rights official has strongly condemned last week's suicide bomb attack against Indian security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir calling on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

UN Secy Gen stresses importance for India, Pak to exercise maximum restraint

United Nations: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on India and Pakistan to take "immediate steps" to deescalate tension that soared after 40 Indian security personnel were killed in an attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 14:10 IST

