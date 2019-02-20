HIGHLIGHTS FOR DISCUSSION AT 1400 HOURS

Following are the top stories for discussion at 2 pm



DEL9 SAUDI-INDIA-TALKSPM Modi, Saudi Crown hold talks to expand tiesNew Delhi: and Saudi Crown on Wednesday explored ways to further deepen strategic ties, in talks taking place in the backdrop of India's escalating tension with following the terror attack.

and dies in Delhi hospital, pres and PM pay tribute



New Delhi: Namvar Singh, writer, poet, and one of contemporary literature's tallest figures, has died after a month-long illness, his family said on Wednesday. He was 92.

Trump describes attack as 'horrible', State Dept asks Pak to punish those responsible



Washington: US has described as "horrible" the deadly terror attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama, as his administration offered full support to to combat terrorism and asked to punish anyone responsible for the "heinous act". By



Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case probe



New Delhi: Robert Vadra, of Rahul Gandhi, Wednesday appeared before the (ED) in a money laundering case probe, officials said.

Curfew relaxed in entire Jammu city



Jammu: Authorities Wednesday relaxed curfew in the entire Jammu city for the first time since its imposition on Friday last as the situation improved.

IL&FS crisis: ED raids multiple locations after filing PMLA case



New Delhi: The (ED) Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with the IL&FS payment default crisis, officials said.

denounces PM Modi over 'grand welcome' to Saudi crown



New Delhi: Slamming for receiving Saudi Arabia's at the airport, the on Wednesday asked whether according a "grand welcome" to those who praised Pakistan's "anti-terror" efforts was his way of remembering the Pulwama attack martyrs.

suspended by UP govt after controversial interview



Lucknow: The government has suspended a for allegedly making controversial remarks in an interview to a website and unauthorised absence from duty, official sources said Wednesday.

Seven Kashmiri students suspended by pvt university in U'khand for anti-national posts



Dehradun: Seven Kashmiri students have been suspended by Roorkee-based for their alleged anti-national posts on social media, a said.

Rahul, Priyanka no match to Modi's leadership: Sena



Mumbai: Congress Rahul Gandhi's "development book" has improved much since 2014 and he has his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's support, but they cannot be compared with Narendra Modi's leadership, the said on Wednesday.

invites investors in space and other sectors



Bengaluru: Wednesday invited investors to capitalise on the ecosystem in space and other sectors in which offered a big market for Defence

SC recuses from hearing CBI plea alleging officers obstructing Saradha chit fund probe



New Delhi: judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao, Wednesday recused himself from hearing the CBI's plea alleging obstruction in its probe into the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam probe by authorities.

SC holds Anil Ambani, others guilty of contempt; says 3 months jail if dues not paid to



New Delhi: The on Wednesday held and two others guilty of contempt of court for violating its order by not paying dues of Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, and said they faced a three-month jail term if Rs 453 crore was not paid to the in four weeks.

FDI during Apr-Dec 2018-19 falls 7 pc to USD 33.49 bn



New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into contracted by 7 per cent to USD 33.49 billion during April-December in the current fiscal, according to commerce and industry ministry data.

UN Human Rights strongly condemns Pulwama terror attack



United Nations: The top has strongly condemned last week's suicide bomb attack against Indian security forces in of Jammu and calling on authorities to bring those responsible to justice.

UN Secy Gen stresses importance for India, Pak to exercise maximum restraint



United Nations: UN has called on India and to take "immediate steps" to deescalate tension that soared after 40 Indian security personnel were killed in an attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pulwama.

