Copper futures gain 0.06% on positive global cues

Tracking positive global cues, prices edged higher by 0.06 per cent to Rs 452.75 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as participants raised bets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in February was up by 25 paise, or 0.06 per cent, at Rs 452.75 per kg in a business turnover of 984 lots.

Likewise, the for delivery in April traded higher by 65 paise, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 457.40 per kg in 102 lots.

Besides firm trend overseas, pick up in demand at the spot market mainly led to the rise in prices in futures trade, analysts said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)