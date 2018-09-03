HIGHLIGHTS-WESTERN REGION-2215 HRS

Top stories from Western Region at 2215 hrs.
BOM 4 MH-ACTIVISTS-SENA
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena dubs "stupid" the Maharashtra police's claim that the five arrested Left-wing activists were involved in an alleged Maoist plot to overthrow the Modi administration.
BOM 11 CG-ODISHA CM LETTER
Bilaspur: A letter was sent to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding Rs 50 crore ransom, following which an inmate of Bilaspur district jail was identified as its sender, a police official says.
BOM 1 MP-MAN-COW
Raisen (MP) A 35-year-old man's hand was allegedly chopped off by members of a family when he went to their residence to enquire about his missing cow here, say police.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU