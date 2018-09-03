JUST IN
HIGHLIGHTS-WESTERN REGION-2215 HRS

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Top stories from Western Region at 2215 hrs.

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena dubs "stupid" the Maharashtra police's claim that the five arrested Left-wing activists were involved in an alleged Maoist plot to overthrow the Modi administration.

Bilaspur: A letter was sent to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding Rs 50 crore ransom, following which an inmate of Bilaspur district jail was identified as its sender, a police official says.

Raisen (MP) A 35-year-old man's hand was allegedly chopped off by members of a family when he went to their residence to enquire about his missing cow here, say police.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 22:20 IST

