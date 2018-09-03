Noida admin, HCL ink pacts to improve anganwadis, schools, health centres

-
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration signed Monday three agreements with HCL Foundation for renovation of 50 'anganwadi' centres, 40 schools and four primary community health centres in the district.
An official statement of the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration said it signed three memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the corporate social responsibility arm of the Indian multinational company HCL, headquartered in Noida.
Besides the government, it is also the responsibility of the corporate sector to support the development of the society, the statement quoted Noida MLA Pankaj Singh as saying.
Praising the foundation for its exemplary work, District Magistrate Brajesh Narayan Singh urged other corporate firms too to come forward and fulfil their responsibilities toward the society.
HCL representative Nidhi Pundir said the firm would help the administration in repair and renovations of the school classrooms and in upgrading them into 'smart classes'.
We will also help build more toilets, enhance the number of teachers in schools and bring about a behavioral change in the parents' attitude," she was quoted as saying in the release.
The focus would also be on improving the low ratio of girls compared to the boys in primary schools and to equip them with the skills needed for becoming self-dependent, she said.
The MoU also provides for building baby-friendly toilets at 50 anganwadi centres, considering the needs of the female infants.
The repair and painting works with attractive colours for children would be taken up at these centres and the anganwadi workers would be trained to take better care of the children, the statement said.
According to the MoU signed with the Health Department, the foundation would help strengthen three operation theatres in Noida -- Bhangel (rural) and Bisrakh and Mamura (both urban), Chief Medical Officer Anuraag Bhargava said.
