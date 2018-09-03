Noida admin, HCL ink pacts to improve anganwadis, schools, health centres

The administration signed Monday three agreements with Foundation for renovation of 50 'anganwadi' centres, 40 schools and four primary community health centres in the district.

An official statement of the district administration said it signed three memorandums of understanding (MoU) with the corporate social responsibility arm of the Indian multinational company HCL, headquartered in

Besides the government, it is also the responsibility of the corporate sector to support the development of the society, the statement quoted MLA as saying.

Praising the foundation for its exemplary work, urged other corporate firms too to come forward and fulfil their responsibilities toward the society.

said the firm would help the administration in repair and renovations of the school classrooms and in upgrading them into 'smart classes'.

We will also help build more toilets, enhance the number of teachers in schools and bring about a behavioral change in the parents' attitude," she was quoted as saying in the release.

The focus would also be on improving the low ratio of girls compared to the boys in primary schools and to equip them with the skills needed for becoming self-dependent, she said.

The MoU also provides for building baby-friendly toilets at 50 centres, considering the needs of the female infants.

The repair and painting works with attractive colours for children would be taken up at these centres and the workers would be trained to take better care of the children, the statement said.

According to the MoU signed with the Health Department, the foundation would help strengthen three operation theatres in -- Bhangel (rural) and Bisrakh and Mamura (both urban), said.

