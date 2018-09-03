CPI(M) rally to protest the arrest of party workers

CPI(M) activists Monday staged a rally in district to protest the arrest of party workers for their alleged involvement in the killing of TMC workers in area.

The CPI(M) had called for "gherao of Police station" to protest the arrests of "innocent" CPI(M) activists.

The police tried to stop the CPI(M) activists from marching towards the police station. Following which a heated argument broke out between the police and the CPI(M) leaders.

The CPI(M) leaders and workers staged a protest rally and squatted on the Santoshpur area of 34. The (RAF) personnel were deployed in the area.

"We demand release of CPI(M) workers who have been arrested in false cases. The TMC is not only running a corrupt but also a authoritarian government in the state," CPI(M) politburo member said while addressing the rally.

Later the police persuaded the CPI(M) leaders to lift the the road blockade.

Three persons were killed and 17 others injured in group clashes over formation of a panchayat board in West Bengal's district on August 29. The TMC had claimed that the three deceased persons were active members of their party.

Several people were arrested and detained in connection with the killings of three persons.

