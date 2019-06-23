Himachal CM on four-day visit to UAE for attracting investment

is on a four-day official visit to the to seek investments in sectors like horticulture, tourism, pharma and others, an official said here Sunday.

Thakur, who reached on Sunday afternoon, is accompanied by and a high-level delegation, including senior officials of the state.

The purpose of the visit is to project as an attractive investment destination in sectors such as horticulture, tourism, pharmaceuticals, energy, food processing, logistics, education and skill developed.

Thakur is scheduled to hold high-level meetings at ministerial and official level as well as with chambers of commerce and leading investors, the said.

The and his delegation will be holding a road show on "Rising Himachal: Global Investors' Meet 2019" at an event being organised by Indian Business and Professional Council, Dubai, on June 25 evening.

The Global Investors' Meet 2019 is the flagship business event of and its inaugural edition will be held at Dharamshala on November 7 and 8, 2019.

Thakur will also interact with and professionals at Business Leaders' Forum, of India - Chapter and People of and Industry (PIOCCI) and with Indian community.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)