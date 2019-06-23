Amarinder hosts jawans, officers of Army's Sikh Regiment

hosted soldiers and officers of the Indian Army's to celebrate his family's century-old association with the battalion.

The event was held at Chandimandir near here on Saturday evening.

"It scintillated with shared moments and a cultural programme, which saw Amarinder cheering on the jawans and even briefly joining in the Bhangra performance. He visited the JCOs' mess, and later joined the regiment officers and guests for dinner at the Officers' mess," a statement issued by the here Sunday, said.

Amarinder (77), who is scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family, went around meeting the jawans and their families, sharing a few moments with their children. He engaged with the second battalion of the (erstwhile 15 Sikhs).

It was a matter of pride and honour for him and his family to have served the nation as a soldier of the Indian Army, the said, adding that the had always been his first love and would always remain so.

The Indian still continued to inspire him to do whatever he could to serve his people, in whichever way he could, he said.

Amarinder had served in the 2nd battalion of the from 1963 to 1969. Though he left for a short period in between, to take over his family's responsibilities, his love for the brought him back as the Indo-Pak war broke out in 1965, the statement said.

Before him, his father, Lt Gen served in the regiment in 1935 and was the of the 2/11 Royal and the 2 from 1938 to 1950 and 1950-1971 respectively, it said.

Amarinder's grandfather, Maj Gen was the of the 15th from 1918-1922 and then of the 2/11 Royal Sikhs from 1922-1938.

The chief minster, who was joined by his family members and relatives, presented a silver memento -- replica of a Sikh regiment soldier in full battle attire, to the battalion, which will be kept at the Officers' Mess.

