Himachal emerges as best performing state in education sector: CM Thakur

has emerged as the best performing state in the sector in the country, Chief Minister said on Friday.

He was addressing a function organised on the occasion of the inauguration of a Delhi Public School at Tiara in Kangra district.

Thakur said there are 1,878 senior secondary schools, 931 high schools, 131 degree colleges, five engineering colleges, four pharmacy colleges, 16 polytechnic colleges and 138 industrial training institutes in the state.

For strengthening the sector in the state, various steps have been taken, he added.

Earlier, N K Singh, Chairman, Finance Commission of India, said such educational institutions play a significant role not only in transforming the local literacy scenario but are also linked with the economic growth of the area.

Speaker Assembly Vipin Singh Parmar, MP Kishan Kapoor, chairman Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and SP Khushal Sharma, among others, were present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)