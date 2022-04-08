BJP's attempts to impose Hindi on other states will be resisted: TMC

-
ALSO READ
Public speaking courses to help you shed stage fright, reach huge audiences
Home Minister Amit Shah to be in West Bengal from April 16 to 17
Listen to yourself first before you communicate your message: Sunit Tandon
8 killed after TMC leader's murder, BJP demands President's rule in Bengal
West Bengal civic polls: TMC, BJP workers clash in North 24 Parganas
-
The TMC on Friday said any effort to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states will be resisted, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said time has come to make official language Hindi an important part of the country's unity.
Shah, noting that 70 per cent of the agenda of Cabinet's agenda is prepared in Hindi, also maintained that the language should be accepted as an alternative to English, and not local languages.
Pointing out that Hindi was not India's national language, the TMC said his agenda of "one nation, one language and one religion" will remain unfulfilled.
"If Amit Shah and the BJP try to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states, it will be resisted. The people of this country, where there is so much diversity, will never accept such a thing.
"Even India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had said that Hindi will not be imposed on non-Hindi speaking states until they are willing to accept it," senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said
Echoing him, senior TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said attempts to project Hindi as the national language is against the "spirit of the Constitution".
"We are against this agenda of Hindi imperialism... this is how fascism grows. Imposing Hindi is against the tenets of federalism," Ray said.
Pro-Bengali advocacy organisations, such as Bangla Pokkho', also said that Hindi imperialism will not be tolerated.
"We want equal rights. We defeated the British; we would defeat Hindi Imperialism too. They (BJP leaders) want to turn India into Greater Uttar Pradesh. They want to capture jobs, markets, businesses etc. We will fight till the end," Kaushik Maiti, a senior leader of Bangla Pokkho, said.
Shah, presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee here, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the official language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi, according to a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry.
Noted academician Pabitra Sarkar claimed that the statement was "premature" and "unacceptable".
"This is a very premature statement made without taking into cognizance the views of others. There is a history of resistance in southern India against the imposition of Hindi," he said.
The West Bengal unit of the BJP came out in support of Shah's statement and said any opposition to his views is "politically motivated".
"Whatever Amit Shah Ji has said is based on ground reality. Those who are opposing it are doing it to politicise the matter. They should study our country's history before making a remark," BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU