HMD Global targets sub-Rs10K smartphone buyers with Nokia 2.2

Finnish firm Thursday unveiled its handset 2.2 in the country with an eye on the high-volume sub-Rs 10,000 category.

The company claims 2.2 is the cheapest in this category built on the One

"We have launched 2.2 at a price point where 30 per cent consumers tend to buy We did a consumer study and found that people are looking at reliable phones in this segment that they don't want to replace too often. We believe it will make big difference at this price point, said Ajey Mehta, - India,

The company unveiled two variants of Nokia 2.2, with 2GB and 3GB at an introductory price of Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

Both phones support external storage of up to 400 GB.

Mehta said with a portfolio of 12 and six-seven feature phones, is moving in line with its target of being among the top three players in over the next three-five years.

will be available pan- across and online on and Nokia website starting June 11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)