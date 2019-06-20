Hold foundation events for party offices on grand scale: TRS

working K T Rama Thursday asked party workers to organise on a grand scale the foundation laying ceremonies for construction of party offices in 32 districts on June 24.

According to sources, Rao, son of and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said the construction of party offices would be completed expeditiously as the government had already allotted land for the purpose and funds were provided by the party.

The construction of party offices would be completed by October and the plan was to inaugurate them on the day of Dasara festival, TRS MLC told reporters Wednesday.

The TRS state committee has allocated Rs 19.20 crore for construction of the party offices, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)