Holiday declared for schools, offices for Hockey World Cup

The government has declared holiday for schools and educational institutions on Tuesday for the inaugural event of the Mens Hockey World Cup 2018.

A communication from the said that schools and educational institutions in Bhubaneswar will remain closed on November 27, while educational institutions across the state will remain functional till 1.30 pm.

All government offices in the state, including those in Bhubaneswar, will also function till 1.30 pm, it said.

This apart, all educational institutions and government offices in Cuttack will function till 1.30 pm on November 28 which will host the inaugural event on that date, the notification further read.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister met the captains of all 16 participating teams here on Monday and attended a photo session with them at

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)