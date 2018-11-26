Lara had complained Sajid was rude to a co-star from 'Housefull': Mahesh Bhupathi

Tennis champion Bhupathi has revealed his wife had complained to him that her co-star was being subjected to "rude, vulgar" behaviour on the sets of "Housefull" by Khan.

Bhupathi said she had opened up about the incident before their marriage.

"When we were dating she was shooting for 'Housefull' and we were in at that time. She would come home and her closest friend was her hair dresser and they both would be complaining about how one of her co-stars was being treated by the Rude, vulgar," he said.

Bhupathi was in conversation with at 'We The Women' event on Sunday night.

The 2010 romantic comedy, directed by Sajid, featured an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Deepika Padukone, and

Bhupathi recalled he told the how "all four of you," who were working in the film, were complicit in enabling Sajid's behaviour.

"I told her you guys are all complicit, all the four of you who were in the (and) were listening to what he was saying and not telling him it's not ok. So at some level you guys are complicit and she agreed," he said.

To which, Barkha said it would have been difficult to take on as people's work depended on him and that is a coercive environment which makes it difficult for women, to speak up as they would lose work.

Bhupathi said he understands the fraternity functions in a different way but it does not justify one brushing off something as serious as indecent behaviour.

"I come from the sports industry where we think differently. In sports, the cream always rises to the top. If you're good at what you do, you are going to win matches and get results.

"Obviously the industry is different. If the fraternity decides to ostracise you, you don't get work. But I don't think it's good enough reason to let things like these slide," he said.

